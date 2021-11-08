The ban on the radical anti-French party in Pakistan has been lifted.

After reaching an agreement with the organization that stopped the most recent wave of fatal protests, Pakistan’s government has eased a ban on a radical party that sponsored enormous anti-France riots.

After seven police officers were killed in clashes during a days-long march that began last month, the administration said the decision was in the “national interest” in a notification released late Sunday.

Over the last few years, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has launched a series of disruptive rallies relating to the flashpoint subject of blasphemy in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In a statement, the government said, “The federal government is happy to remove the name of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan off the list of prohibited organizations.”

It went on to say that the decision was taken after the group — which has three members in the country’s parliament — promised to follow the law.

As part of the agreement, hundreds of arrested TLP supporters were released earlier this month.

“This label has been a huge source of anxiety for us, as all of our activists have been charged with violating the anti-terrorism statute. We were informed of the decision yesterday night “On Monday, TLP spokesman Sajjad Saifi talked with AFP via phone.

TLP leader Saad Rizvi, who was detained when the organisation was first outlawed in April, remains in custody.

After the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons showing the Prophet Mohammed, which many Muslims consider blasphemy, the party launched an anti-French campaign.

Following protests in April, the French embassy issued an advisory for all French citizens to leave the country.

The latest rallies, which attracted thousands to the streets of Lahore in eastern Pakistan, were against Rizvi’s incarceration and demanded that the French ambassador be expelled from the nation.