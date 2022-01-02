The Balkans are in the midst of a long decline as a result of mass migration.

Valandovo, North Macedonia, has little indications of life, with abandoned shops and mostly vacant streets. Young people are migrating in significant numbers, hoping to find a better life elsewhere.

This tiny Balkan republic, like most of this impoverished region of southeastern Europe, is sitting on a demographic ticking bomb, propelled by an ageing population, falling birth rate, and huge migration.

In the last 20 years, North Macedonia has lost 10% of its population. According to World Bank and government figures, almost 600,000 Macedonians now live abroad.

In its 30 years of independence, the country has suffered from poor economic growth and a lack of investment, resulting in a population of only 1.8 million people.

