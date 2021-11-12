The Australian Prime Minister denies lying and dismisses the French accusation.

On Friday, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied ever lying in public and said he had the thick skin to deal with accusations of dishonesty, including those leveled at him by French President Emmanuel Macron.

When asked if he had ever lied in public, Morrison answered a Melbourne radio host, “I don’t believe I have, no, no.”

Macron accused Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of openly lying to him about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia, which was abruptly canceled in September.

Macron found at the last minute that Australia had covertly struck a deal with the US and the UK to buy nuclear-powered submarines.

“I don’t believe so. I understand, “When questioned by Australian reporters if Scott Morrison was dishonest in their private discussions, Macron answered.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a fierce rival from the same conservative Liberal Party, fueled the debate by claiming Morrison had a history of lying.

Morrison’s honesty has become a key subject of contention in Australian politics, as well as a possible source of weakness when he seeks re-election in May.

Morrison, on the other hand, brushed aside the controversy, saying, “I have learned in public life over a long length of time not to have a thin skin.”

Morrison said the allegations did not bother him and that he was confident in his decision to cancel the French submarine agreement in order to safeguard Australia’s national security.

“I was not afraid by the possibility of upsetting some people and ruffling some feathers,” he said, emphasizing that US nuclear submarine technology had not been shared with any country since 1958.