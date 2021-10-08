The Australian Prime Minister calls social media a “coward’s palace,” and calls for an end to anonymous users.

On Thursday, Australia’s prime minister referred to social media as a “coward’s palace” and called for an end to anonymous user comments.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes that digital networks, including as Facebook, should be held accountable for anonymously posted defamatory comments. Morrison’s administration wants social media users to be obliged to identify themselves in order to combat anonymous users who use social media for cyberbullying.

The matter of anonymous users has become a battleground between the Australian government and US internet firms, with the government attempting to hold corporations like Google and Facebook liable for their users’ behavior.

“Social media has become a coward’s palace,” Morrison added, “where individuals can just go on there and not say who they are, damage people’s lives, and say the most vile and disgusting things to people with impunity.”

This year, Australia approved legislation requiring Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. Australia recently bucked the tech industry by enacting legislation that might lead to the imprisonment of social media executives if their networks are found to be streaming violent pictures.

Platforms that do not divulge the identities of those who publish defamatory comments, according to Morrison, should be held responsible for those statements.

“Cowards who go on social media anonymously and condemn individuals, harass them, bully them, and make defamatory things, they need to be held accountable for what they’re saying,” Morrison said.

His remarks come as Australian state and territory governments rush to rewrite their defamation laws in the wake of the High Court’s ruling last month that media outlets can be held liable for defamatory comments posted by third parties on their Facebook pages, setting a precedent for the internet age.

Because Facebook was not sued, the court did not pronounce on whether it was also liable.

The precedent applies to all Facebook page admins, including governments. The Tasmanian state government has removed Australians from its social media sites, while CNN has removed Australians from its Facebook page.

The national review of defamation legislation, according to Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, will likely look into whether Facebook should be held accountable for its users’ posts.

In a statement, Facebook said it supports "modernization of Australia's standard defamation rules."