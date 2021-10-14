The attack with a bow and arrow appears to be a ‘act of terror,’ according to Norway.

The assassination of five people in Norway with a bow and arrow appears to be a “act of terror,” according to the Norwegian security service, which had already placed the suspect, a Danish Muslim convert, on their radar due to concerns he had been radicalized.

In Norway’s bloodiest attack in a decade, four ladies and a man were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg.

“The actions in Kongsberg now look to be an act of terror,” Norway’s intelligence service PST said in a statement. “However, the investigation… will decide in further detail what the activities were inspired by.”

On Thursday, police officer Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters, “We’re talking about a conversion to Islam,” adding, “There were suspicions relating to radicalisation previously.”

During questioning, the 37-year-old suspect admitted to the facts of the case, according to Saeverud. The victims of the incident were all between the ages of 50 and 70.

“Among other things, we’re looking into whether this was a terror attack,” Saeverud stated.

Saeverud stated that reports linking him to radicalization had surfaced earlier this year, and that police had followed them at the time. “We haven’t had any reports about him in 2021, but we have had reports about him earlier,” he said.

“We’re pretty sure he did it on his own.”

PST also stated that they were aware of the suspect, but declined to provide “additional facts about him.”

It also stated that they did not believe the country’s threat level had changed, calling it as “moderate.”

“What transpired in Kongsberg on Wednesday, October 13 does not modify our national danger assessment,” PST stated.

Murder is uncommon in Norway.

It was the deadliest attack since Anders Behring Breivik, a far-right terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011.

Since then, another far-right incident has occurred in Norway, this time with a self-described neo-Nazi who opened fire on a mosque.

On Thursday, Kongsberg, a lovely town of 25,000 inhabitants with wooden facades and changing foliage for the autumn, was mostly quiet.

With barely a small police presence, the streets were nearly deserted.

A small group of police officers were outside a business where the attack took place. A bullet shattered a glass door there.

Outside the town’s church, two candles flickered.

On Friday, the suspect was scheduled to appear before a court for a detention hearing.

According to the prosecution, he was receiving a psychiatric test on Thursday.

Although the victims have not yet been identified, one of the injured was an off-duty police officer.