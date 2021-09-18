The ‘Attack’ Is Launched Against Orban in Hungary’s Primary Elections: Opposition.

On Saturday, Hungary’s first-ever primary elections to find a challenger to right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban got off to a bumpy start, with voting delayed due to a suspected cyber assault, according to organizers.

After years of squabbling and a record of landslide defeats, the once-divisive opposition has united behind a single goal: to remove the long-serving leader from power in next year’s elections.

However, voting was halted just two hours after it began, despite the fact that “masses of voters” had already cast ballots, due to a system failure, with organizers fearing a cyber attack.

Gyorgy Magyar, one of the organizers, told Hungarian news station ATV that the investigation would take 36 hours.

Opposition politicians blamed Orban and the government for the attack, while Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony – who appears to be the frontrunner to succeed Orban – also pointed to IP addresses with Chinese origins.

“There is no force capable of stopping this historical process, regardless of what attack comes from where,” the six-party opposition alliance said in a statement.

“The power circles were terrified that millions of people wanted to express their opinions in the first place, and that they wanted to express their desire for change,” they continued.

On Monday, voting should be able to resume.

Last year, the coalition was formed by a broad group of political groups, including leftist, liberal, and once far-right parties.

They accuse Orban, 58, of endemic corruption and increasing authoritarianism. Orban came to power in 2010 and often disputes with Brussels over migration and rule-of-law concerns.

They now expect that the new primary system will help them defeat Fidesz, Hungary’s major political party.

“We learned the hard way that the opposition can only compete with Fidesz if they are also in a single bloc,” Antal Csardi, a candidate for the green LMP party, told AFP.

Despite winning less than half of the vote, Orban’s electoral reforms gave Fidesz significant parliamentary “super majorities” in 2014 and 2018.

In each of Hungary’s 106 election districts, the primaries allow opposition voters to choose single candidates to run against both Orban and Fidesz rivals.

Over 250 candidates are running in the primaries, which are set to run through September 26 and will be voted on both online and in person.

If necessary, a run-off election for Prime Minister will take held between October 4 and 10.

So far, polls have indicated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.