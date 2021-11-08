The astronaut crew is getting ready to return to Earth.

After six months onboard the space outpost, four astronauts were ready to depart the International Space Station and return to Earth on Monday.

Since April 24, two Americans, a Frenchman, and a Japanese astronaut have been living and working on the space station, conducting hundreds of experiments and improving the station’s solar panels.

At 2:05 p.m. US Eastern Time (1905 GMT), they will board their SpaceX Dragon capsule named “Endeavour” and undock from the ISS, before splashing down off the coast of Florida at 10:33 p.m. (0333 GMT Tuesday). A feed will be available from NASA.

Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide tweeted, “Last minute packing, getting ready to depart ISS.”

“Working with ALL of the great people from across the world, both on and off the planet, has been a pleasure and privilege for the past 6+ months.”

Documenting the planet’s surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, planting chile peppers, and researching worms have all been part of their research to better understand human health changes in space.

High winds delayed Crew-2’s departure by a day.

The launch of the next group of astronauts, on the Crew-3 mission, has been delayed due to bad weather and a “small medical issue,” according to NASA. The mission is now scheduled to launch on Wednesday.

Since 2020, SpaceX has provided astronauts with a transportation service to the International Space Station.

In a weekend press conference, France’s Thomas Pesquet said, “It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling as we were prepared to depart, we might never come back to visit the ISS.”

“It’s a beautiful spot in the sky that’s nearly impossible to get, and it grants you superpowers like floating, seeing the Earth, and doing good for the people on it. That, in my opinion, is what dreams are built of.” On their way home, the crew will confront one additional challenge: they will have to wear diapers due to a fault with the capsule’s waste management system, which has forced it to remain offline.

From the time the hatch closes at 12:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) until splashdown, they will be without access to a toilet for for 10 hours.

At the press conference, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said, “Of course, that’s sub-optimal, but we’re prepared to manage.”

“Space flight is full of minor challenges, and this is simply another one we’ll face and overcome during our journey.”

During its September mission, SpaceX's all-tourist crew ran across a similar waste-related issue.