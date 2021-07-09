The assassination of Haiti’s president is shrouded in mystery.

According to Haitian authorities, President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a 28-member hit squad made up of Colombians and Americans, but nothing is known about who planned the assassination or their objectives as the inquiry continues on Friday.

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the pre-dawn attack on Wednesday, including 15 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent, according to a press conference held by the country’s police.

According to Haiti’s police commissioner Leon Charles, three Colombian gunmen were killed by police, while eight members of the murder squad remain at large, albeit the statistics differed significantly from other official reports.

But little is known about why gunmen stormed the president’s personal apartment, shooting him and injuring his wife, Martine.

According to Leon, authorities have apprehended the attackers but are now seeking for the masterminds.

Some of the suspects were paraded in front of the media on Thursday, along with Colombian passports and firearms recovered by police.

According to Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano, at least six alleged members of the hit squad appear to be former Colombian troops.

The ex-military personnel were two retired non-commissioned army officers and four former soldiers, according to Interpol, said National Police Director General Jorge Vargas. Two of those killed by Haitian police were women.

Interim Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph was guaranteed by Colombian President Ivan Duque of his country’s “operation in furthering the probe.”

According to claims in Colombian media on Friday, four former military suspects departed Bogota on June 4 for the Dominican Republic, crossing the border on June 6.

After security revealed a gang of armed men had entered into the courtyard of the property that had been locked “for safety concerns” after Moise’s murder, Taiwan stated late Thursday that 11 of the suspects had been apprehended on its diplomatic grounds.

Without confirming the arrest of any American citizens, the US State Department has stated that it will assist the Haitian inquiry.

According to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, the US would assist with the inquiry by deploying senior FBI and other personnel as soon as feasible.

On Friday morning, after days of paralysis in the capital, Port-au-Prince saw a cautious return of people to the streets, shops reopening, and public transportation resumed.

People rushed to supermarkets to stock up on basic supplies in anticipation of additional days of unrest.

Gang violence, which is rampant in the Caribbean nation, flared out again on Friday, blocking traffic on a major highway.

The city’s airport was closed in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.