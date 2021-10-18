The artist took a mass naked photo to raise awareness for the ‘Man-Made Destruction’ of the Dead Sea.

On Sunday, a group of approximately 300 men and women posed naked with artistic intent inside Israel’s shrinking Dead Sea. To help raise awareness, the gang coated their entire bodies in white paint.

Spencer Tunick is noted for his exotic nude art, which has been displayed in a number of significant venues. The Tourism Ministry and Tunick collaborated to make “out there” photos to raise awareness about the Dead Sea’s need for preservation as a result of upstream water supplies being depleted for agriculture.

In an interview, Tunick remarked, “My visit to Israel was an experience for me, and I am always pleased to return here to photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this.”

The naked models chose to take part in the project, which required them to stand in the desert for three hours while being positioned in various positions for Tunick to photograph.

In order to attract visitors to the area, the Tourism Ministry has also requested assistance. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, tourists have been prohibited from visiting Israel, but the country is finally allowing vaccinated visitors to come. Tourism will also assist the area in raising the finances required for preservation.

Tunick’s well-known theory “Individuals who are joined together and stripped of their garments metamorphosis into a new shape. The corpses, like a substance, reach into and across the countryside. These clustered masses, which don’t emphasize sexuality, become abstractions that challenge or reshape one’s perceptions of nudity and privacy.” He’s also done large-scale naked art in French wine country, on a Swiss glacier, and on a South African beach.