The Art Of The Deal: The Return Of The Taliban Is Thanks To A US Envoy

US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad promoted himself as the man who might bring peace to Afghanistan if only one person could do it.

In the end, the seasoned diplomat has presided over the destruction of the republic he labored so hard to build.

The 70-year-old Afghan-American envoy served as Washington’s point man for discussions with the Taliban that led to the US ending its longest war in Afghanistan and exiting the country.

After more than a year of intense shuttle diplomacy, during which Khalilzad visited international capitals, attended conferences in opulent hotels, and delivered lectures at prestigious think tanks, Khalilzad reached that milestone.

He informed his audience that the Taliban were willing to talk about a deal.

Khalilzad, who was formerly a vocal proponent of social media, has been deafeningly quiet since the Taliban seized power following the collapse of the US-backed government in the face of an overwhelming blitzkrieg.

According to the State Department, the envoy remained in Qatar last week, working the phones in the hopes of facilitating a diplomatic settlement.

However, the arrangement he had believed would bring the war to an end had instead resulted in calamity.

Khalilzad persuaded successive US presidents eager to remove their forces that he had a peace pact, but it was actually a surrender, according to Husain Haqqani, a senior scholar at the Hudson Institute.

“He negotiated badly, empowered the Taliban, and suggested that talks would result in a power-sharing agreement when the Taliban had no intention of sharing power,” Haqqani told AFP.

After being nominated a special envoy to manage discussions with the Taliban by the Trump administration in 2018, Khalilzad assumed command of the US-Afghan portfolio.

The new task came after a long and illustrious career. Following repeated US wars, Khalilzad established embryonic governments in Afghanistan and Iraq, earning a reputation for bringing different parties to the table.

Following years of growing violence in Kabul, where the Taliban wreaked havoc by sending waves of suicide bombers into the Afghan capital, Washington decided to explore talks.

To commence the project, Khalilzad won the release of Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from Pakistani captivity, with the two sides hammering out a deal detailing the US pullout after nearly two decades of conflict.

Khalilzad was alleged to have formed a close rapport with the Taliban team during months of negotiations in Qatar.

Pictures of the affable ambassador enjoying laughs and smiles with insurgent negotiators were widely circulated online, inciting hostility in Afghanistan, where the war was raging.

But when the US pullout agreement was finally signed in a spectacular ceremony in Doha in February 2020, Khalilzad was there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.