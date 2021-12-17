The Argentine ‘Great Crisis’ has left an indelible mark 20 years later.

An mirage of prosperity, a hasty plunge into debt, and years of austerity clashed 20 years ago, precipitating one of Argentina’s most serious crises.

The social upheaval that followed left scars that can still be felt today.

People beating on bank shutters, stealing businesses and collapsing under a shower of police gunshots, and a president fleeing by helicopter were among the dramatic images.

In 2001, Argentines still believed in the “one for one” peso-to-dollar conversion rate instituted by conservative Peronist president Carlos Menem (1989-99) to manage inflation.

Before the roof caved in, the experiment lasted a decade.

Latin American countries were riding a wave of neoliberal open markets, privatizations, and high debt at the time.

With an overvalued peso, the middle classes were able to buy foreign products.

Local industry, on the other hand, crumbled, the budget deficit rose, austerity plans piled on top of each other, and investors lost faith.

It resulted in a capital flight and a cash shortage. In December 2001, the government was forced to act in order to prevent the banking system from collapsing.

The government froze bank accounts and capped cash transactions at 250 pesos per week.

Many Argentines were outraged in what became known as the “corralito,” or playpen, while others went hungry.

Protests and looting erupted, prompting President Fernando De La Rua to declare a state of siege, evoking memories of the dictatorship era and adding gasoline to the fire.

Thousands of people went on the Plaza de Mayo area, where parliament is located, on the night of December 19 to bang pots and pans in protest.

The departure of the finance minister did nothing to improve the situation.

The audience yelled, “They must all go!”

The epidemic sparked a brutal police crackdown to disperse demonstrators, with nearly 40 people murdered and hundreds injured around the country.

De La Rua resigned on the evening of December 20 and flew out of the presidential mansion by helicopter.

His replacement, Adolfo Rodriguez Saa, was only in office for a week, yet he still had time to declare the world’s greatest default: $100 billion.

Many Argentines watched their hard-earned money vanish.

Actor Ricardo Darin recently reminisced bitterly about his late mother, who “asked me right up until her final days if there was any prospect of collecting the money she lost at the bank.”

He eventually decided to tell her the truth, saying, “It’s in the hands of lawyers, and they say it should be feasible.” You should’ve seen her eyes light up. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.