The apology of John Cena has been dubbed “an example for other Western stars to follow” by the Chinese media.

With his apologies for Taiwan comments, Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena has set an example for Hollywood, according to a state-owned tabloid published this week as the film soared to the top of China’s box office rankings.

Fans in China chastised the actor and WWE wrestler after he referred to Taiwan as a country during an interview to promote F9. He was subsequently roundly chastised in the United States and on Twitter for recording a personal message in Chinese to apologize for the apparent slip of the tongue.

The Communist Party of China’s tabloid, the Global Times, commended Cena for his “timely apologies,” writing in an editorial on Wednesday that it “reveals his willingness to respect China’s principles” and “offers a wonderful example for the Westerners to follow.”

According to the publication, his approach is something that other Westerners, particularly Hollywood stars, should learn from and emulate.

“By swiftly apologizing for his mistake, Cena indicated that he understands the necessity of honoring the one-China principle, which is a red line for Chinese people, as well as that he understands how important the Taiwan question is to the Chinese people,” the Global Times stated.

Cena’s reputation has been restored among Chinese fans, according to the state-owned tabloid, but his apology video—which has been viewed 3.5 million times on Weibo—remains filled with angry responses from nationalistic users who believe his remarks did not go far enough.

Here is Mr. John Cena’s apology video with English subtitles, as requested by fans. I kept the video’s incoherence, as well as the odd omission of what he’s actually apologizing for photo. Twitter: https://twitter.com/WmJlRcyOID

May 25, 2021 — Tony Lin (@tony zy)

“Please say in Chinese, ‘Taiwan is part of China,’ otherwise we will not accept [your apology],” reads the most popular remark on his 8,900-liked post.

“Then at least acknowledge Taiwan is China’s,” says the second most popular response. You’re evading the problem by spouting gibberish. You can’t take use of [the Chinese market]while also trashing it.”

When F9 became the 87th film in Chinese cinema history to exceed the 1 billion yuan ($156.8 million) record at the box office, social media users shared similar views. This is a condensed version of the information.