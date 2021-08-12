The Anti-Sanctions Law of China has created a new headache for Hong Kong banks.

Analysts and insiders believe China’s proposal to expand its anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong is a new compliance burden for multinational banks already grappling with deteriorating relations between Beijing and key western nations.

Hong Kong has long positioned itself as a reliable corporate gateway to authoritarian China as a finance hub with an internationally acknowledged judicial system.

However, in the last two years, swirling geopolitical tensions – as well as China’s crackdown on dissent in the city – have made that economic environment less fluid.

And it appears that things are going to get even more difficult.

In reaction to US and European penalties caused by Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and its Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, China passed a broad anti-sanctions law in June.

It has the authority to deny visas, deport people, and seize the assets of anyone who devise or implement penalties against Chinese companies or authorities.

In Chinese courts, foreign firms can be sued for imposing sanctions, and the law can also be used against family members.

Then, earlier this week, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, announced that the anti-sanctions law would be implemented in some form in the financial hub.

International corporations, particularly banks, are rushing to figure out what this means for them, frightened of being trapped in the middle of two penalty regimes.

“If the law is to be taken seriously,” Julian Ku, a specialist in international law at Hofstra University, told AFP, “it may be a significant problem if banks in Hong Kong had to execute US penalties and then risk punishment in Hong Kong for executing those sanctions.”

What the law might look like is surrounded by question marks.

When Beijing’s top legislative body meets next week, state media reports that it would unveil undisclosed additional measures for Hong Kong and Macau.

Some Hong Kong authorities have speculated that Beijing may force the law on the city, similar to how it used broad national security powers to criminalize much opposition last year.

Teresa Cheung, the Secretary of Justice, told reporters earlier this month, “I know some of us may be quite concerned.” “But, for the time being, I don’t believe we need be too concerned.”

Lam, who is one of scores of Chinese officials sanctioned by the US, has stated that she would prefer the law to be established locally to reflect the city’s legal and business context.

For people like John, a senior manager working for an international bank in Hong Kong, such guarantees are of limited comfort.