The Anti-Palestinian State Agenda of Naftali Bennett Poses a Risk Joe Biden’s Irritation

A new right-wing movement has emerged. Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister, has stated his opposition to a Palestinian state and has steadfastly fought for settlements and annexation. This track record could jeopardize US President Joe Biden’s ambitions for a two-state settlement.

Since taking office, Biden has made it a point to reverse several of his predecessor Donald Trump’s unorthodox foreign policy moves. Over $200 million in aid was unfrozen, and outreach to Palestinians was expanded, all while pledging steadfast support for Israel. When confrontations between Israel and the Palestinians erupted last month, the Biden administration found itself in an uncomfortable situation.

Biden reiterated his support for a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state. This could cause some difficulty with Bennett, who has always been dismissive of such ideas. Before becoming prime minister, Bennet, a devout ultra-nationalist, dismissed the idea of a Palestinian state as “suicide.” “The period of a Palestinian state is over,” Bennett stated after Trump was elected in 2016. He also instructed then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to use the phrases “two-state solution” during conversations with Trump in public.

Bennett has long lauded Trump’s staunch pro-Israel policies, notably the much-touted Middle East Peace Plan, which included recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and attributing Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank—all without Palestinian input or assent.

When Netanyahu perceived an opportunity to annex parts of the West Bank under Trump’s plan, he acted quickly, saying, “The country’s increasing momentum must not be stopped, even for a second.”

These preparations were halted, however, as a result of US-brokered normalization accords between Israel and a number of Arab countries—a sequence of Trump White House transactions that Bennett hailed.

Bennett has long been a supporter of West Bank settlements, even leading the Yesha Council, which represents settlements. Bennett threatened to pull the organization’s support from Netanyahu in 2010 if he complied with President Barack Obama’s request to extend a ban on settlement expansion during peace talks.

Bennett has previously advocated for the annexation of Israeli-controlled Area C in the West Bank, which accounts for over 60% of the land and includes at least 463,000 settlers as of 2019. Biden has spoken out against the expansion of settlements. This is a condensed version of the information.