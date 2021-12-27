The anti-apartheid bells are ringing. ‘Warrior For Justice,’ says Icon Tutu.

South Africa began a week of mourning for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, on Monday.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Sunday at the age of 90, leaving the world without a towering moral figure and the final major protagonist of a magnificent South African era.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters after visiting Tutu’s family in Cape Town, “He was fearless, he was frank, and we loved him just for that, because he was the voice of the voiceless.”

Tutu’s foundation said that his funeral will take place on New Year’s Day at St George’s Cathedral in his former Cape Town parish, however rituals are likely to be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday, dozens of people braved the rain to leave flowers and messages outside the cathedral.

Graca Machel, the wife of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela, issued a statement in which she expressed her grief at “the loss of a brother.”

“Africa created and gifted to the world an incredibly extraordinary generation of leaders,” she remarked of Tutu.

“He stood firm and courageous, leading demonstrations clad in his flowing priestly robe and shielded by his cross — the embodiment of humanity’s moral conscience.”

From midday to Friday, the bells of St George’s will ring for 10 minutes. The church has invited those who hear the music to take a moment to think of Tutu while they go about their daily tasks.

On Wednesday, a memorial service will be conducted in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital. Tutu’s widow, “Mama Leah,” will be surrounded by family and friends on Thursday evening.

According to the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, his remains will be placed in the cathedral on the eve of his funeral on Friday, but attendance to his goodbye on Saturday will be limited to 100 people.

Approximately 400 people have already shown an interest in attending the event.

Makgoba, on the other hand, said at a news conference: “The cathedral can only hold a portion of the people who want to attend. Please do not board a bus to Cape Town.” Officials noted that singing at the ceremony will have to be limited due to Covid restrictions.

Tutu’s ashes will be scattered in the church after he is cremated.

Tutu, who was known for his wit and humanity, will be remembered for speaking out against white minority rule, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

In 1986, he was named Archbishop of Canterbury, and he used his position to ceaselessly campaign for international sanctions against apartheid.

