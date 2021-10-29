The American woman accused of her mother’s’suitcase murder’ has been released from a Bali prison early.

In Indonesia in 2014, an American woman was convicted of assisting in the murder of her mother and concealing her body in a suitcase. She was freed early from a Bali prison on Friday and is now being deported to the United States.

Heather Mack, who was nearly 19 at the time and pregnant, was released after serving seven years of a ten-year sentence. Mack was found guilty of assisting Tommy Schaefer, her then-21-year-old lover, in the murder of her mother. For his part in the crime, Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

After an incident at the St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014, the pair was accused of assaulting affluent Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62. They then tried to depart by stuffing her into a suitcase. According to The Washington Post, the two were apprehended after a taxi driver observed bloodstains on the bags.

Mack and her mother had a tumultuous relationship, according to police files quoted by Chicago media, and Von Wiese-Mack had regularly reported that her daughter had struck and bit her.

Mack was released from prison three years early for good behavior and participation in activities such as dance and design, according to a warden at the Kerobokan prison.

According to the Associated Press, a couple of Mack’s acquaintances, including Oshar Putu Melody Suartama, an Australian woman who has been parenting Mack’s daughter, Stella, were spotted greeting her outside the prison.