The Alaska Coast Guard rescued a man who had been fighting a grizzly bear for days.

The US Coast Guard says a man who fought off attacks from a wild grizzly bear for a week in the Alaskan wilderness is healing from his injuries after being discovered isolated at an encampment.

According to a Coast Guard statement, an aircrew first noticed a “SOS” sign on top of a shack during a regular helicopter flight over the west Alaskan coast last Friday. The aircraft didn’t spot a man raising two hands in the air until it returned to investigate the message.

According to the statement, the motion is “considered an international distress signal.”

The Coast Guard reported, “The aircrew landed and established contact with the man, who requested medical assistance after being assaulted by a bear a few days prior.”

The bear assault victim had bruising on his body and a leg injury. He claimed the bear tracked him and returned to his tent site every night for a week, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the adjacent town of Nome by the Coast Guard, where he was treated for his injuries.

After failing to return to Nome, the man’s acquaintances reported him missing.