The Air Force is investigating a plane that took off from Kabul after human remains were discovered in the wheel well.

Human remains were recovered in the wheel well of an Air Force plane that flew out of Kabul while being surrounded by civilians during a security breach, the US Air Force announced Tuesday.

Since the Taliban gained control of Kabul over the weekend, thousands of Afghans have attempted to flee the country. More than one C-17 military transport plane departed Kabul airport on Monday. At least one of them, according to defense sources, contained 640 Afghan evacuees in the cargo hold.

The specific C-17 aircraft in question, according to Ann Stefanek, the Air Force’s chief of media operations, was involved in a security breach at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The C-17 cargo plane had just landed in Kabul from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state when it was encircled by hundreds of frantic Afghans seeking to board the plane before the cargo could be unloaded.

According to the statement, the C-17 crew elected to depart the airfield as quickly as possible owing to a rapidly deteriorating security situation near the aircraft. Stefanek also cited a video showing would-be evacuees hanging to the plane’s exterior near the wheel well and tumbling off as it took off from the airport, which has since gone viral.

According to an Air Force spokeswoman, the C-17 involved in the incident was linked to Joint Base Lewis-McChord by wing insignia.

According to the spokesperson, the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigation is investigating the plane and the “loss of human lives,” including video recordings and the source of social media posts.

Another video provided to Twitter by the Afghan Asvaka News Agency shows two things falling from the body of a jet as it departs the airport.

A third video given by the Afghan agency, with a warning for grisly content, shows what Asvaka