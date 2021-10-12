The ailing President of the Czech Republic promised him a PM nomination, according to the outgoing Czech Prime Minister.

Andrej Babis, the Czech prime minister, said on Tuesday that the country’s president had pledged to designate him to form a cabinet during their meeting on Sunday, just before he was sent to the hospital.

The claim came as politicians tried to find a way out of the gridlock created by President Milos Zeman’s hospitalization, which occurred just as he was about to be forced to choose a prime minister following elections.

“When I spoke with the president on Sunday, he indicated he would ask me when the time comes,” Babis told Czech television.

“It is up to me to accept or decline,” he added, adding that he was also willing to run for office in the opposition.

The right-hand center Last weekend’s election saw the Together alliance barely defeat the populist ANO party of billionaire Babis.

Together, together with another centrist alliance, would have a 108-seat majority in the 200-seat parliament.

However, before to the election, Zeman stated that he would appoint the head of a single party, not an alliance, to form the next government, implying that his old political partner Babis would be the first to be chosen.

He would struggle to create a majority or continue with a minority government given the makeup of the incoming parliament.

In the meantime, Czech media have begun to speculate on who would be included in the new administration, with Together leader Petr Fiala being the most likely choice for prime minister.

The president is in stable health, according to the hospital, and is being treated by elite intensive care specialists.

When asked about Zeman’s condition, Prague military hospital spokeswoman Jitka Zinke told AFP, “Unchanged, thank you, good bye.”

The 77-year-old president, who is thought to be suffering from liver difficulties, could be hospitalized for weeks, according to local media.

Jiri Ovcacek, Zeman’s spokesman, told Proglas radio that Zeman had received his family and closest associates.

On Tuesday, he stated that updates on the president’s health will be issued “continuously but sparingly.”

However, Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil said in a statement that he would officially request further information from Zeman’s office because “we are concerned that his current condition may prevent the president of the republic from doing his duties.”

The Senate has set a meeting of its constitutional committee for next week to discuss the impasse.