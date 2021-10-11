The African Union will expand its Somalia operations.

As its present mandate expires on December 31, the African Union says it would prolong and expand its military operations in Somalia against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists to include other member states.

In recent months, the Horn of Africa nation has experienced fresh turmoil, with long-running election delays and an ongoing feud between its president and prime minister diverting focus away from a jihadist insurgency fought by Al-Shabaab.

Despite the terrorists’ expulsion from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia’s government still only controls a small area of the nation, thanks to the critical assistance of 20,000 African Union forces (AMISOM).

Late Sunday, AMISOM announced that the African Union’s Peace and Security Council had agreed to switch to a joint mission with the United Nations, allowing “other willing and interested AU Member States” to join operations against Islamists.

The UN Security Council and the Mogadishu government must both approve the scheme.

The African Union expressed “grave concern” over the deteriorating security situation in Somalia, where Al-Shabaab activities had seen a “worrying comeback.”

In the city and elsewhere, extremists carry out fatal strikes against civilian and military objectives on a regular basis.

Following tense talks between Western countries and African members of the UN Security Council over funding for the peacekeepers, the UN Security Council extended AMISOM’s mission until December in March.

In a statement released on Sunday, the African Union urged the UN Security Council to “consider a technical roll-over of the AMISOM mandate, while discussions on the contents and processes for transitioning to the post-2021 arrangement continue.”

The statement also asked President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to “re-focus on finalizing the long-overdue elections without further delay.”

“The continuous political standoff between the President’s and Prime Minister’s offices is adding to the deterioration of the security situation, as the political authorities’ focus is diverted from governance issues,” the statement stated.