On Thursday, South Africa entered uncharted political ground, with the ruling African National Congress on the verge of losing power and suffering its biggest electoral defeat in history.

The ANC had 45.64 percent of the total votes cast countrywide after the electoral commission revealed 99 percent of the results from Monday’s municipal elections.

It is the first time in any election in Africa’s most industrialized nation that Nelson Mandela’s party has received less than half of the votes cast.

Officials from the party, on the other hand, put on a brave face.

“The worst could have happened,” Fikile Mbalula, the ANC’s elections chief, told reporters. “We put forth a lot of effort to get here.”

“We are not politically obliterated, we are not annihilated, that could have occurred,” he said emphatically.

The immediate impact of Monday’s election is local, as parties jockey for position in order to form coalitions in towns and cities.

Looking ahead to the 2024 general elections, the ANC’s prospects are bleak.

The municipal polls also set the foundation for the country’s transformation into a more complex multi-party democracy, moving beyond the ideal of a “rainbow nation” to the reality of balancing multiple opposing interests.

“We’ve been trying to implement democracy in South Africa for a long time, but we haven’t really succeeded in having a truly competitive multi-party democracy,” Sandile Swana, an independent political analyst, said.

Since the last local elections five years ago, major cities such as Johannesburg and Pretoria have had coalition governments. The pattern is continuing.

The ANC lost a majority in several more regions around the country, notably in former president Jacob Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-eThekwini Natal’s metro.

Only two out of every three potential voters signed up to vote. Only about half of those who were eligible to vote actually did so.

The ANC was in difficulty for the first time in its history, and they couldn’t hide their fear.

It’s hard to believe now, but the ANC’s triumph in the first democratic elections in 1994 was far from inevitable.

However, once Mandela was elected president, the party’s electoral triumph grew over the next decade, to the point where it controlled nearly all major cities and had a supermajority in parliament.

However, the ANC’s popularity has plummeted in the last 15 years.

The ANC no longer appears invincible, as its approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time.

“It’s a psychological barrier, and it’s the same for national elections,” said Democracy Works’ William Gumede.

"It's a psychological barrier, and it's the same for national elections," said Democracy Works' William Gumede.

The ANC has no power after 27 years in rule.