The AFP Photo Auction’s Serge Gainsbourg Photograph Is The Star.

The star lot of an auction of chosen photographs from AFP’s photo archives spanning back decades was a photo of French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg burning a bank note during a 1984 television broadcast.

The painting, which sold for 15,600 euros ($17,940), was one of 187 pieces sold for roughly 300,000 euros, according to AFP.

At the auction themed “The Analogue Years,” the photograph depicting Gainsbourg’s action protesting high taxes was valued between 800 and 1,500 euros.

Another bidder paid 5,200 euros for an AFP photograph of Ernesto “Che” Guevara’s body following his death in Bolivia in 1967.

Around 200 photographs from Agence France-analogue Presse’s collection were auctioned off, including images of the liberation of Paris, Martin Luther King, and the Che Guevara photograph.

At a Parisian events venue and online, prints of everyday life, as well as conflict, sport, and celebrities from the glittery realms of music, cinema, fashion, and art, were auctioned off.

The photographs range in date from 1944 to 1998, when AFP began to implement digital photography.

In 1980, a photograph showed former President Jacques Chirac, then the mayor of Paris, leaping over a metro turnstile sold for 6,500 euros.

A photograph of a mine exploding during the first Gulf War in 1991, which sold for 4,550 euros, was among the less well-known images that highlighted the risks made by AFP photographers on the ground.

The agency’s analogue collection has over six million photographs taken between 1944 and 1998.

The selling revenues will be included in the company’s revenue.