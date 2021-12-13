The Afghani currency has hit a new low against the US dollar.

Afghanistan’s currency hit a new low against the US dollar on Monday, extending a 30-percent drop in the last week as the country faces an economic collapse and humanitarian crisis.

Since the Taliban took power in August, there has been a severe scarcity of funds, as international donors halted billions in aid to the former US-backed state.

The Afghan Money Exchange Commission has urged the central bank to intervene in the market to support the afghani, which has sunk to 130 against the dollar in Monday trade, down from approximately 100 a week ago.

“We urged them to intervene in the market and disburse money,” the commission’s spokesman, Haji Zeerak, said.

The central bank has been cut off from about $10 billion in reserves kept abroad, primarily in the United States, since the Taliban took control.

The weakening of the Afghani began early last week, fueled by market expectations that a major bank might fail.

Customers’ withdrawals have been severely restricted by banks, shattering faith in the financial system.

The country’s cash scarcity has exacerbated the country’s economic collapse, resulting in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

To survive, many individuals in Kabul’s capital have resorted to selling personal belongings.

“I sold my gold jewelry to get money for our household costs,” Khalida, a homemaker, said, lamenting a rise in the price of cooking oil and bread.

According to the United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people face “acute” food shortages, with the winter forcing millions to choose between migration and hunger.