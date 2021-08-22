The Afghan resistance is prepared to fight, but prefers to negotiate.

Former Afghan government forces building a resistance movement in a defended valley are ready for “long-term conflict,” but also want to talk to the Taliban, according to their spokesman.

Thousands of people have traveled to Panjshir since the Taliban took control of the country following a lightning strike on Kabul’s capital, Ali Maisam Nazary claimed, to both join the fight and find a safe haven to continue their lives.

According to Nazary, there, Ahmad Massoud, the son of famed Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was slain by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks, has gathered a military force of roughly 9,000 people.

AFP captured scores of recruits doing workout routines and a handful of armoured humvees driving over the valley northeast of Kabul during training drills.

The major purpose of the National Resistance Front is to prevent more bloodshed in Afghanistan and to push for a new governing structure.

However, Nazary stated that the group is prepared for battle and that if the Taliban refuse to engage, they will encounter resistance throughout the country.

Decentralisation – a system that promotes social justice, equality, rights, and freedom for all – is one of the requirements for a peace settlement with the Taliban, according to Nazary, the NRF’s head of external affairs, who added that if the Taliban do not agree, there will be “long-term struggle.”

He claimed that talks between local leaders in Afghanistan’s north and Pakistani authorities were ongoing until just a few days ago.

While the Taliban still dominate the majority of Afghanistan, Nazary expressed optimism about reports that local militias in some districts have begun to challenge the Taliban’s rigid authority and have made contacts with Massoud’s NRF.

“These things did not happen because of Massoud’s instruction, but they are all connected to us,” Nazary stated.

“The Taliban have overstretched themselves. They can’t be in two places at the same time. They have few resources. They don’t have the majority’s support.”

He said, however, that Masood held opposing views to Amrullah Saleh, the country’s former vice president who is also holed up in the valley and has threatened to organize an uprising last week.

“Mr. Saleh has arrived in Panjshir. He chose to stay in Afghanistan rather than flee,” Nazary said, stressing that Saleh’s strong anti-Pakistan attitude contrasted with Massoud’s desire for cordial relations with Afghanistan’s Taliban-supporting neighbor.

“Mr. Saleh is anti-Pakistani and anti-Taliban. This does not imply that he is a member of the movement. He’s currently in Panjshir. Brief News from Washington Newsday.