The Afghan economy would collapse if women and aid are not provided, the UN warns.

Maryam was astonished to see food costs had quadrupled — or perhaps tripled — at the market’s well-stocked vegetable stalls when she went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks pent up at home.

“It’s really expensive, and it’s very conspicuous,” the 52-year-old said to AFP after the Taliban retook power in August.

According to a UN assessment released on Wednesday, Afghanistan and its 40 million people have suffered a “unprecedented fiscal shock” as a result of the Taliban’s takeover and the international community’s decision to withhold billions in humanitarian aid.

According to the research, the economy will fall by roughly 20% of GDP “within a year, with a decline that might reach 30% in subsequent years.”

“The Syrian economy did not undergo a comparable decline until after more than five years of war. In Afghanistan, this has happened five times in five months “Kanni Wignaraja, Asia Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), told AFP.

According to another UN insider, such a circumstance was “unprecedented.” “Never seen anything like this before. Yemen, Syria, and Venezuela aren’t even close.” Afghanistan’s economy has been harmed by war and drought for decades.

International help, however, kept it afloat, accounting for 40% of Afghanistan’s GDP and funding 80% of the country’s budget.

When US-led international forces departed the country and the Taliban took power, that was put on hold.

“The abrupt and severe loss of international funding is a fiscal shock unlike any other,” Wignaraja added.

It might spell doom for Maryam, who is trying to buy food in the Kabul market.

Her husband is unable to work due to illness. They are the parents of seven children. She worked as a civil servant under the previous administration and supported her family with her wages.

However, the Taliban deported women, allowing only a small number of female civil officials to return, mostly in the fields of education and health. They have been evasive when it comes to whether or not women will be permitted to work in the future.

Maryam is currently without a source of income.

“I have eight mouths to feed, eight people to clothe at home, everything is expensive, and it appears impossible for me to find another employment for the time being,” she continues, excluding herself.

The Taliban has been targeted by Western economic sanctions, including the freezing of $9.5 billion in assets held by the Afghan central bank, which means it can no longer intervene to sustain the economy.

Afghan banks have only been distributing tiny quantities of money, with withdrawals limited to $400 per week.

