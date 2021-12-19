The Afghan Economic Crisis Will Have ‘Grave Consequences,’ Pakistan Warns.

Pakistan warned the international community on Sunday of “severe implications” if Afghanistan’s economic collapse continued, urging world leaders to find ways to interact with the country’s Taliban leaders to help avoid a humanitarian disaster.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the increasing crisis might result in mass famine, a flow of refugees, and a surge in extremism, speaking at the opening of a special meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

He reminded the audience, which included Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as well as delegates from the US, China, Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations, that “we cannot overlook the possibility of catastrophic economic disaster.”

The gathering is the largest major gathering on Afghanistan since the Taliban retook control following the fall of the US-backed government in August.

The international community has frozen billions of dollars in aid and assets since then, and the 38 million-strong country is now facing a harsh winter.

The UN has frequently warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of becoming the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with a food, fuel, and cash shortage.

According to Qureshi, the OIC has been urged to explore a six-point plan to assist Afghanistan, which would involve engaging Taliban leadership in order to relieve pressure on their country.

Coordinating aid, expanding investment, assisting in the rebuilding of Afghan institutions, and giving technical expertise to oversee the economy are all part of the plan.

The announcement of any aid promises was scheduled for Sunday evening.

No country has publicly recognized the Taliban government, and diplomats are faced with the difficult challenge of channeling aid to the struggling Afghan economy while also supporting the extreme Islamists.

Almost all of the inaugural speakers emphasized the Taliban’s desire to preserve minorities’ rights while also allowing women and girls to work and receive an education.

Women are primarily excluded from government work, and secondary schools for girls have largely remained closed, despite the Taliban’s promise of a softer version of the rigid rule that characterized their first term in power from 1996 to 2001.

The OIC gathering is unlikely to provide the new Taliban government with the formal international recognition it seeks.

Qureshi had previously stated that there was a distinction between “recognition and involvement” with Kabul’s new government.

“Let us nudge them in the right path by persuasion, through incentives,” he told reporters before of the meeting.

“A policy of intimidation and compulsion did not work. We would not have done it if it had succeeded. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.