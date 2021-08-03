The Afghan capital is rocked by explosions and gunfire.

On Tuesday, the Afghan capital was shaken by a car bomb explosion, which was followed by multiple blasts and rapid gunfire not far from the heavily defended Green Zone, which houses several embassies, including the US mission.

After three days of severe fighting, the Afghan army advised people to flee a beleaguered southern city ahead of a planned attack against Taliban rebels.

According to AFP correspondents, a car bomb exploded in central Kabul late Tuesday, sending a heavy cloud of smoke into the sky.

According to a security official, the explosion occurred near the mansion of Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi, not far from the Green Zone.

After the bomb, Mohammadi tweeted, “Don’t worry, everything is good.”

A powerful explosion, followed by smaller blasts and quick shooting, jolted Kabul less than two hours after the vehicle bomb exploded, in what appeared to be the same region of the city.

Another security source added that after detonating the car bomb, several assailants seized a lawmaker’s home and were shooting at the defence minister’s apartment from there.

“Several lawmakers were meeting at this MP’s house to devise a strategy to resist the Taliban offensive,” an AFP source said.

The encounter resulted in “fatalities,” according to a third Afghan security officer, who could not provide any specifics.

Witnesses stated that as the city was rocked by explosions and gunfire, masses marched down Kabul’s streets and took to the roofs, chanting “Allahu Akbar” and “Death to the Taliban” in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban in three provincial capitals.

Since last week, the rebels have launched attacks on the towns of Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and Herat, after seizing control of much of rural Afghanistan when foreign soldiers completed the final phase of their withdrawal from the nation in May.

At least 40 people have been killed in the previous 24 hours in the battle for control of Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, according to the United Nations.

The commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, General Sami Sadat, has encouraged inhabitants to leave the city.

“Please evacuate as soon as possible so that we can begin our operation,” he stated in a statement relayed through the media to the 200,000-strong population.

“I understand how painful it is for you to leave your homes – it is terrible for us as well – but please forgive us if you are displaced for a few days.

"We fight the Taliban wherever they are.