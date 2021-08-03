The Afghan capital is rocked by a deadly bomb and gun attack.

A concerted bomb and rifle attack targeting the Afghan defense minister and several parliamentarians in the country’s capital on Tuesday, not far from the heavily defended Green Zone, killed four people and injured 20 others.

The wave of explosions came as the Afghan army urged civilians to flee a beleaguered southern city ahead of a planned operation against the rebels after three days of severe fighting, according to Washington.

Since early May, when the Taliban started a statewide offensive shortly after US-led foreign soldiers began their final pullout, violence has risen across the country.

Four people were murdered and 20 others were injured in Tuesday’s attack, according to security officials. Medical charity Emergency said four remains of individuals slain in the incident had been transported to their facility in Kabul.

The attempt was effectively repulsed, according to the interior ministry, and all of the attackers were slain by security forces.

“A large number of individuals were saved, and the area has now been secured,” said spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

The first bomb exploded late Tuesday in central Kabul, sending a dense cloud of smoke into the sky, according to AFP correspondents.

According to Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi, the attack on his home was carried out by a suicide car bomber.

In a video message, he continued, “Unfortunately, some of my guards are wounded.”

A large explosion, followed by smaller explosions and rapid shooting, jolted Kabul less than two hours after the vehicle bomb exploded, also near the high-security Green Zone, which houses numerous embassies, including the US mission.

According to a security source, three assailants invaded a lawmaker’s home after detonating the car bomb, and were also shooting at the defence minister’s home from there.

“Several politicians were meeting at this MP’s house to devise a strategy to oppose the Taliban advance in the north,” an AFP source said.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Washington has pointed the finger at the Taliban.

“We’re not in a position to attribute it formally just yet,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “Of course, it bears all the hallmarks of the string of Taliban strikes that we’ve seen in recent weeks.”

“We categorically condemn the bombing and remain committed to our (Afghan) allies.”

Even as the city was rocked by explosions and gunfire, masses marched down Kabul’s streets and took to the roofs, chanting “Allahu Akbar” and “Death to the Taliban.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.