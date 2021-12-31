The Accuser of Prince Andrew Reacts To The Sexual Assault Lawsuit Challenge: ‘Another Tired Attempt.’

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s sexual assault victim, is unfazed by the prince contesting her residency status in an attempt to have the lawsuit against him dismissed, according to her lawyer.

The Duke of York’s lawyers filed a motion on Tuesday claiming that Giuffre, 38, is not a United States citizen and hence the New York court lacks jurisdiction over her legal complaint against him. They demanded that the lawsuit be dropped because his accuser is “really domiciled in Australia,” according to The Guardian.

Giuffre is claiming unspecified damages after she was allegedly attacked by Queen Elizabeth’s son at Ghislaine Maxwell’s residence in London and two homes owned by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 years old. The charges have been refuted by Prince Andrew.

Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, responded to the challenge by saying that it was “simply another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and skirt the legal merits of the action Virginia Giuffre has filed against him.”

“Discovery applies to all parties in a lawsuit, and Prince Andrew is no exemption, despite what he may believe,” McCawley stated.

The sexual assault lawsuit should be suspended until the “question of subject matter jurisdiction is adjudicated,” according to documents filed in the southern district court of New York on Tuesday by Prince Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler.

Despite the fact that Giuffre said in her complaint that she is a Colorado resident, “proof” proved that she has lived in Australia for all but two of the previous 19 years, according to the attorney.

Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was residing in a residence in Perth, Australia, with her husband and three children when she filed the case against Prince Andrew, according to court documents.

Giuffre has had “minimal” ties to Colorado, according to her lawyer, and has not lived there since at least 2019, two years before she sued the prince.

She “just recently registered to vote in Colorado using her mother and stepfather’s mailing address there,” according to the records.

According to The Guardian, the lawyer wrote to the court, “In light of the apparent lack of diversity jurisdiction, Prince Andrew respectfully requests that the court order Ms. Giuffre to respond to targeted written discovery requests pertaining to her domicile and submit to a two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”

Both parties in a case cannot be foreign citizens, according to federal court rules. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.