The Accuser, according to Prince Andrew’s lawyer, was over the age of consent in New York.

During claimed sexual assault by Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein’s residence, his accuser was beyond the legal age of consent in New York, according to his lawyers.

Virginia Giuffre filed a civil case against the Duke of York in 2001, alleging that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to have sex with him when she was 17 and he was 41.

The prince’s lawyers are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, stating that his accuser was of legal age to agree at the time of the allegation. In court documents, Giuffre refers to herself as a child.

If she is deemed a minor by the court, she simply needs to show that sex occurred between her and Andrew to have a case.

The duke’s lawyers, on the other hand, maintained that she was an adult under consent regulations, and that she would have to prove she didn’t consent in order for the claim to move forward.

The case is based on the New York Child Victims Act [CVA], which established a time limit for child abuse victims to file claims that would otherwise be considered out of time.

The CVA requires that a criminal offense be committed against a child under the age of 18, yet New York law sets the consent age at 17, creating a gray area.

According to Prince Andrew’s staff, she may be classified as a minor under the CVA, but not under consent rules, thus she must establish she didn’t consent.

“The CVA revives claims for people who purportedly suffered harm as a result of specific sexual offenses they believe were perpetrated against them when they were under the age of eighteen, even though the age of consent in New York is seventeen,” their court brief reads, as viewed by The Washington Newsday.

“While lack of consent is established as a matter of law for those under the age of seventeen at the time of the alleged underlying sexual offense, the issue of consent for those between the ages of seventeen and eighteen—like Giuffre—remains unresolved.”

Giuffre is attempting to demonstrate a lack of consent through "implied threat," according to the prince's lawyers, but the case would be tough to prove 20 years later.