The Acclaimed Author Refuses To Forget Refugees In “Superhumans”

As millions of people abandon their homes due to turmoil around the world, from Afghanistan to Syria, award-winning novelist Kim Thuy believes that “refugee writing” has the power to recover lost identities and show the potential of these “superhumans.”

Thuy, who fled Saigon as a 10-year-old in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, prophesied that the world’s focus would soon shift away from crises like Afghanistan, leaving individuals who fled the Taliban without a voice and unable to establish themselves in their new life.

The novelist has spent her writing career gathering threads of stories of Vietnamese forced to flee, attempting to reveal the lives of populations she believes are forgotten. She was one of Vietnam’s thousands of “boat people” and spent months in a refugee camp in Malaysia in the 1970s.

“From the outside, it’s possible that you don’t see why we should save these people,” she told AFP, drawing comparisons between the desperate families that flocked to Kabul’s airport after US soldiers left and those who fled the nation of her birth more than 40 years ago.

“However, if they have survived the sea, hundreds of kilometers of walking, or climbing walls and still survive, it is because they have evolved into superhumans.”

“So, if you plant them everywhere, they’ll grow back, maybe stronger than the usual,” Thuy remarked, referring to his new book, “Em,” which was recently published in English translation.

The United Nations has warned that up to 500,000 people may depart Afghanistan by the end of the year, on top of the 2.5 million Afghans who have already registered as refugees around the world.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has encouraged the EU to take in more than 40,000 refugees over the next five years, while neighbouring nations have been asked to maintain their borders open.

But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.

The landing of nearly a million migrants on Europe’s borders in 2015, many of them were Syrian asylum seekers fleeing a terrible civil conflict, produced political upheaval as countries battled over who should bear responsibility.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Nobel laureate who has slammed the European and British reactions, is one of a growing number of authors who are telling the refugee story.

Gurnah received literature’s highest honor earlier this month for his decades-long body of work steeped on colonialism and immigration.

Thuy, who received an honorary doctorate from Concordia University in Montreal for giving voice to the refugee experience, is a firm believer in this.