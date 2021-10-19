The absence of Simone Biles clears the way for a new era in gymnastics.

Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic champion in gymnastics, will be absent from this week’s global championships in Japan, but a new generation of athletes will be aiming to establish a name for themselves in her absence.

Biles is currently starring in “Gold Across America,” a high-octane gymnastics stage play that also includes Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner, and Grace McCallum, all of whom competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sunisa Lee, the Olympic all-around winner, also skipped the world championships to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

However, their absence has provided two up-and-coming Americans with an opportunity to make their claim as the sport’s next big stars.

Leanne Wong, 18, came in second in qualifying behind Russia’s all-around Olympic bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova, with Kayla DiCello, 17, coming in third.

Biles was “a pretty big inspiration” for DiCello, the 2019 junior world vault champion.

“She’s so fantastic,” DiCello added, “and she does so many fascinating things that a lot of people won’t do.”

“I simply believe she’s fantastic.”

For the past decade, Biles has dominated women’s gymnastics, capturing 19 world championship golds and four Olympic medals.

But, following a tumultuous summer in which she withdrew from numerous Tokyo Games events, her standing at the top is now in jeopardy.

Biles claimed she had the “twisties,” a psychiatric disorder that causes gymnasts to lose their sense of direction in mid-flight.

She stated the Larry Nassar controversy took an emotional toll on her as a survivor of sexual abuse.

Biles has not stated when she plans to return to gymnastics, and she recently stated that she “should have stopped well before Tokyo.”

However, her impact on the next generation is undeniable.

“Just watching Simone compete over the years and all the experience she’s had has taught us a lot,” Wong said.

“We’re finally getting to see what she’s seen before.”

Wong was an alternate for the US Olympic squad in Tokyo, but her roommate tested positive for coronavirus, forcing her to quarantine for the duration of her visit.

This week in Kitakyushu, western Japan, Melnikova is the favorite to win the all-around world title.

Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist from Brazil, opted out of the overall event to save her body from wear and strain.

Instead, she will compete on the uneven bars, balancing beam, and vault, which she won Olympic gold in this summer.

“I’m ecstatic to be here,” Andrade said after winning vault and uneven bars qualifying.

“It’s fantastic for gymnastics to have that facility.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.