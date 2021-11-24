The Abraham Accords are ‘dramatically’ changing the Middle East, according to Bahrain’s ambassador.

The “very favorable” developments in the Middle East as a result of the Abraham Accords, according to Bahrain’s ambassador to the United States, are having a big impact on the area.

“We’ve arrived at a historical crossroads,” Bahrain Ambassador Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa remarked on Monday. “Today, we are witnessing a region that is rapidly transforming.” During a taping of The Washington Newsday’s podcast The Diplomat, which Greenblatt produces, Al Khalifa addressed the Abraham Accords with Jason Greenblatt, the former White House ambassador to the Middle East under former President Donald Trump. The taping took place live on Monday evening at Yeshiva University in New York City, in front of a student audience, and was hosted by the university’s Political Science Department and Rabbi Arthur Schneier Program for International Affairs.

According to Greenblatt, the purpose of the event, headlined “The Abraham Accords and the Changing Middle East,” was to examine “the route that led to peace and the Abraham Accords, and what’s next,” as well as what the future holds for Bahrain. Al Khalifa and Greenblatt met for the discussion as two of the “front row seats” to the “many years of negotiations” that culminated to the Abraham Accords, according to Greenblatt.

The Abraham Accords were a sign of the Trump administration’s recognition of “the necessity of maintaining and deepening peace in the Middle East and around the world,” as stated in a diplomatic statement released last summer. On September 15, 2020, Bahrain and Israel signed a peace, collaboration, and constructive diplomatic and cordial ties agreement.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken marked the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords with a virtual conversation about the agreements’ long-term impact in September. The benefits of the Accords “continue to expand,” according to Blinken, who also mentioned “deepening diplomatic contacts” in the region.

Greenblatt opened his interview with Al Khalifa on Monday by noting that, while he didn’t know much about Bahrain when he was younger, he had gained “some pretty fantastic insight” into the country. Greenblatt praised Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for being “extremely bold” in signing the accords alongside other political leaders, and added that the ambassador had “played a role.” This is a condensed version of the information.