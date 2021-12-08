The 1MDB conviction of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been upheld by the Malaysian Appeal Court.

The conviction and 12-year sentence of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, which contributed to his government’s demise in 2018, were maintained by a Malaysian appellate court on Wednesday.

“We dismiss the appellant’s appeal,” said Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, a judge at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital.

“We uphold the convictions of the High Court on all seven counts.”

In the first of numerous trials relating to the plundering of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the 68-year-old was convicted guilty on all counts last year.

Najib and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle and spending it on high-end real estate and expensive art.

The first trial concerned the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from a former 1MDB subsidiary to Najib’s bank accounts.

The ex-premier is set to file a last-ditch appeal at Malaysia’s highest court, and he could be released on bail until the appeal is resolved.