The 1994 MS Estonia Ferry Disaster has been the subject of a new investigation.

According to accident authorities, Sweden and Estonia launched a new inquiry into the sinking of the ferry MS Estonia in the Baltic Sea in 1994, which claimed the lives of 852 people.

Only 137 passengers survived the Tallinn-Stockholm boat catastrophe, which occurred in the early hours of September 28, 1994.

In 1995, Finland joined both countries in designating the wreck as a final resting place and making it illegal to disturb it.

However, when a documentary put doubt on the official investigation’s findings, law was recently altered to allow a re-examination of the sinking.

The EVA-316 icebreaker from Estonia and the Electra af Asko research vessel from Sweden set off on Thursday and met near the wreck site in international seas.

On Friday, Jonas Backstrand, chair of accident investigations at the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (SHK), told AFP that the surveys had begun.

In honor of the dead, a religious ceremony was organized aboard the ships with bishops from Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, and Finland.

According to the news agency TT, an Estonian trumpeter performed, and the bishops each threw a white rose into the sea.

The accident was triggered by the ship’s bow hatch being forced open in heavy seas, allowing water to flood into the vehicle deck, according to the original investigation.

Survivors and family of the deceased have sought for a more thorough examination for more than two decades, despite official reluctance to revisit the causes.

Only a significant external force, experts informed the program, could rupture the bow door, raising doubts about what happened.

“Electra af Asko was already there last night, and I believe they’ve already done some calibration and testing… so they’re on their way,” Jorgen Zachau, SHK’s head of investigation, told AFP.

The ten-day trip is a preliminary study that includes a sonar examination of the seabed and the ferry’s location.

A remotely operated underwater vehicle will gather photographs in preparation for a larger survey in the spring of 2022.

The preliminary investigation is expected to be completed this autumn, according to SHK.