Thailand’s protests have faded, but the hardcore fight continues.

As night sets on a busy intersection near Bangkok’s center, gangs of young demonstrators use slingshots, firecrackers, and handmade “ping pong” grenades to engage police, turning the streets into a battleground.

The student protest movement that swept Thailand last year with its taboo-breaking demands for royal reform has mostly died down, split by infighting and rendered rudderless by the arrest of several prominent leaders.

However, since early August, a hard core of teenage working-class demonstrators known as “Thalugaz” have confronted riot police equipped with tear gas, rubber bullets, and chemical-laced water cannon in near-nightly street fights.

They communicate via messaging applications and have taught themselves how to construct miniature explosive charges, often known as “ping pong bombs,” with the help of internet tutorials.

“We congregate at the crossing and march up the streets, tossing (ping pong) bombs, and they respond with rubber bullets,” said Fhong, a 17-year-old protester.

Thalugaz is a loosely organized organization of working-class youngsters in their teens and early twenties with no clear structure or strategy.

Last year’s peaceful demonstrations were spearheaded by university students who agitated for change through speeches and political art performances, and adopted a cutesy rubber duck as their symbol.

Some have criticized the police’s handling of the mostly peaceful marches, but they maintain that they acted in accordance with the law and international standards.

The Thalugaz demonstrators, on the other hand, are adamant about not going down without a fight.

“Whose buddies and brothers were beaten to a pulp?” “The riot police,” Thom, who is 18 years old, told AFP.

“Is it right for the riot police to kick and beat us if they get a hold of us?”

Last year’s protests drove tens of thousands of people to the streets of Bangkok, demanding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who seized power in a coup in 2014.

They made headlines with their calls for restrictions on King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s power and riches, which were unprecedented in a country where the monarchy has long been respected and is protected by strict lese majeste laws.

However, in early 2021, the movement took a hit when leaders were jailed, new Covid restrictions curtailed gatherings, and divides arose over tactics, doctrine, and demands.

Last year’s protests were centered on calls for constitutional change and high-level political reform, while this year’s Thalugaz youngsters are more concerned with economic and social demands.

