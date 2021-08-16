Thailand’s outlook for 2021 has been downgraded due to the impact of Covid-19 on the recovery.

Thailand cut its economic growth prediction for 2021 on Monday, citing the largest Covid-19 outbreak in the country’s history, which has resulted in a record number of new infections and deaths.

With a 6.1 percent economic drop last year, the monarchy had its worst full-year result since the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) initially predicted a slow recovery in the first quarter, forecasting growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent in 2021.

However, NESDC Secretary General Danucha Pichayanan revealed on Monday that the amount had to be revised to between 0.7 and 1.2 percent.

“This pandemic-caused crisis is different from the financial crises of 1997 and 2009 — our estimates are based on domestic causes,” he stated at a press briefing.

He went on to say that the new prediction was based on the optimism that the pandemic’s curve will flatten out after the third quarter, allowing restrictions to be eased by October.

“However, if the epidemic persists and relaxation does not begin in the fourth quarter, growth could be less than 0.7 percent,” Danucha warned.

Thailand’s GDP increased by 7.5 percent in the second quarter over the same period last year, marking the country’s first signs of recovery since the outbreak.

Agriculture, industry, and exports had the biggest increase, while tourism, which was once Thailand’s cash cow, remained slow.

Since the so-called “sandbox” began on July 1, the monarchy has gradually reopened its borders to vaccinated passengers via a quarantine-free program on the ultra-popular beach island of Phuket, which has attracted more than 34,700 holidaymakers to its sun-drenched coastlines.

However, the number of Covid-19 cases has begun to rise.

Last month, Phuket companies were subjected to restrictions, including the closure of pubs, boxing studios, and karaoke clubs, as well as the prohibition of domestic travelers from accessing the island.

Over the weekend, authorities announced that the limitations on entertainment establishments in Phuket would be extended for another two weeks.

Thailand has documented 928,314 cases and 7,733 deaths since the outbreak began, the majority of which have occurred since April.

For nearly a week, more than 20,000 new cases have been reported daily, crowding the country’s already overburdened healthcare system and clogging state-run quarantine facilities.