Thailand’s ‘Joe Ferrari’ cop has been indicted for the death of a detainee.

After being arrested on charges including murder by torture over a fatal interrogation, a former Thai district police commander known for his lavish lifestyle now faces the death penalty.

Thitisan Utthanaphon, dubbed “Joe Ferrari” for his love of exotic cars, is at the center of a corruption scandal that has engulfed Thailand’s law enforcement agencies.

In August, video footage surfaced showing a group of officers, including Thitisan, reportedly tying a plastic bag around a suspect’s head while questioning him.

The 24-year-old suspect died in police custody, prompting an investigation into the acquittal.