Thailand removes kratom from the list of prohibited substances.

Thailand decriminalized kratom on Tuesday, a tropical leaf that has long been used as a herbal medicine but has been criticized by some health regulators throughout the world as potentially dangerous.

Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa in technical terms, is a member of the coffee family that has been used for generations in Southeast Asia and Papua New Guinea for its pain-relieving and gently stimulating properties.

It has grown in popularity in the United States, despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against its usage, citing the dangers of addiction and misuse.

According to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, the change in Thai legislation means that “the general public will be able to consume and sell kratom legally,” and that more than 1,000 prisoners convicted of drug-related offenses will be released.

According to a research by the Thailand Development Research Institute, decriminalization will save the government roughly 1.69 billion baht ($50 million) in prosecution costs.

Kratom stimulates the same brain receptors as morphine, but with considerably weaker effects, and it is mostly used in Thailand’s deep south by Muslim workers for pain relief following manual labor.

Although the World Health Organization declared last month that it was looking into whether kratom should be considered for control, it has not been subject to international prohibitions.

The decriminalization of kratom, which is native to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, was “wonderful, and frankly long overdue,” according to Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch.

“The legalization of kratom in Thailand puts an end to a heritage of rights-abusing criminalization of a narcotic that has long been used in Thailand’s traditional, rural communities,” Robertson told AFP.

Kratom is legal in Indonesia, but its position is under review, with certain lawmakers advocating for its prohibition.

In recent years, Thai MPs have showed an interest in modifying the country’s severe anti-drug laws.

Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize medicinal marijuana in 2019, and the government has invested in the extraction, distillation, and marketing of cannabis oils for medical purposes.

However, Thailand’s congested jails are nonetheless crammed with inmates serving long sentences for narcotics offenses – even carrying a few methamphetamine pills can result in a ten-year sentence.

Thailand is debating and exploring drug rehabilitation and diversion programs for meth addicts, according to Jeremy Douglas of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to relieve some burden on the system and “also because it is more successful.”