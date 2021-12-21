Thailand reintroduces a travel ban to halt the spread of Omicron.

Thailand reintroduced stringent coronavirus quarantine measures for foreign visitors on Tuesday, scrapping a quarantine-free travel program in the process of containing the Omicron variant’s spread.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country’s tourism-driven economy, which had its worst year since the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries in early November, after they had to isolate for a night until they had a negative PCR test.

The administration, on the other hand, declared on Tuesday that the “Test and Go” program will be suspended for at least two weeks.

Visitors will be quarantined for 10 days in a hotel, or 14 days if they are unvaccinated.

According to government spokesman Tanakorn Wangboonkongchana, 200,000 passengers who have already submitted applications to enter the nation would be permitted to visit quarantine-free, albeit a second PCR test will now be necessary.

The “Phuket sandbox,” a workaround that allows guests to wander around the island while undergoing PCR tests, will continue to operate, he said.

This week, Thailand has had 63 instances of the Omicron variant, with one community case.

In total, it has logged almost 2.1 million Covid instances.