Thailand is reducing the quarantine for tourists who have been vaccinated.

Thailand will reduce the quarantine period for vaccinated visitors to seven days beginning in October, according to officials, in an effort to resuscitate the country’s devastated tourism economy.

Pre-pandemic Thailand used to attract roughly 40 million visitors each year, but Covid-related travel restrictions have wreaked havoc on the industry, resulting to the country’s poorest economic performance in more than two decades.

Despite being in the grips of a deadly third wave of illnesses caused by the Delta variety, the monarchy is striving to reopen.

Starting on Friday, the quarantine time for completely jabbed visitors will be cut, from 14 days to seven days, providing they obtain a vaccination certificate, according to authorities.

Visitors who do not have a valid visa will be quarantined for 10 days if they arrive by plane and 14 days if they arrive by land.

At least two negative Covid tests will be required for all.

Rachada Dhanadirek, a government deputy spokesman, dismissed worries about unvaccinated visitors entering the kingdom.

She told AFP, “I believe these techniques are effective enough to detect whether they are contaminated.”

The easing also applies to Thailand’s so-called “sandbox” policy, which was announced in July as a first step toward resuming tourism on Phuket, the country’s most popular beach island.

Vaccinated tourists were allowed to enter without having to go through a severe hotel quarantine, and after 14 days on the island and three negative Covid tests, they were allowed to travel elsewhere in Thailand.

This 14-day restriction will be reduced to seven days as of Friday.

On November 1, authorities aim to reopen five more tourist spots using the sandbox approach, including Bangkok, followed by 20 more in December.

The travel advise of other countries, which discourages would-be tourists from visiting Thailand, is a shadow hanging over Thailand’s plans.

Thailand has been given travel advisories by the United Kingdom and the United States due to rising case numbers and inadequate vaccination rates.

The kingdom continues to register more than 10,000 new illnesses every day, increasing the overall number of infections to over 1.57 million and the death toll to 16,300 as of Monday.