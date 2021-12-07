Thailand is planning a long-term comeback for Leonardo DiCaprio Beach.

While the globe remained closed down, a slow rebirth was taking place in the brilliant blue waters of Thailand’s picturesque Phi Phi islands.

The archipelago, immortalized in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film “The Beach,” was on the verge of ecological disaster due to mass tourism.

Thailand now intends to make Phi Phi the poster child for a new, more sustainable tourism model as the country reopens to guests after a long period of closure.

Marine biologist Kullawit Limchularat dives through eight metres of crystalline water near a coral islet just a few kilometers from Maya Bay — the iconic cove surrounded by towering tree-clad cliffs that was home to the beach paradise of the DiCaprio film — and carefully releases a young bamboo shark.

His mission: to repopulate the reefs after years of devastation caused by unregulated tourist numbers, a catastrophe that led to the closure of Maya Bay in 2018.

Five little brownbanded bamboo sharks are released into the water, their striped bodies and long tails shimmering.

However, they are hesitant to swim among the clown fish, barracudas, and turtles after being raised in captivity.

“They’ll need some time to adjust. To give them the best chance of life, we waited until they reached 30 centimetres “Kullawit, who is collaborating with the Phuket Marine Biological Center on the project, explains

“Once they’re adults, the plan is for them to stay and breed here to help repopulate the species.”

Before the pandemic, the pristine sand beaches and coral reefs of Phi Phi National Marine Park drew more than two million visitors each year.

Maya Bay’s stunning beauty and Hollywood reputation drew up to 6,000 tourists each day to its small 250-meter-long beach until it was shuttered.

With so little control over numbers, the arrival of so many people in noisy, polluting motorboats had an unavoidable impact on the area’s delicate environment.

“In just over ten years, the coral cover has plummeted by more than 60%,” says Thon Thamrongnawasawat of Bangkok’s Kasetsart University.

Thon raised the alert in 2018 and prompted the authorities to block a section of the bay.

Then came the epidemic, which reduced visitor numbers to almost zero as Thailand enforced strict travel restrictions, thus forcing the entire archipelago into a forced convalescence.

Hundreds of blacktip sharks, green turtles, and hawksbill turtles have returned as a result.

Whale sharks, the world's largest fish and an endangered species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), are one of them.