Thailand Is Getting Ready To Welcome Tourists Back After A Devastating Shutdown.

Thailand prepares to reopen to fully vaccinated visitors on November 1 after 18 months of Covid travel restrictions. Hotels, street food vendors, and tuk-tuks are preparing for the return of tourists to Bangkok.

However, industry analysts predict that the hot metropolis, which was the world’s most visited city prior to the outbreak, would take some time to return to its throbbing, addictive old self.

The coronavirus pandemic reduced visitor numbers from 40 million in 2019 to just 73,000 in the first eight months of 2021, causing the country’s tourism-dependent economy to post its poorest performance in more than two decades.

Despite Thailand still registering approximately 10,000 Covid infections each day and a vaccination rate of roughly 40%, authorities are keen to restore the sector, which accounts for a fifth of the GDP.

Despite the virus’s prevalence, the government hopes that a plan to phase down strict quarantine regulations will entice visitors back to bars and beaches.

“We expect the tourism business to recover to normal levels around the middle of next year,” said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a spokeswoman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

According to authorities, the kingdom expects at least a million visitors by March and nearly $30 billion in income until 2022.

The lack of tourists has left an indelible mark on Bangkok’s Chinatown, with shuttered shops visible beneath neon lights and lines of empty tuk-tuks.

Samran, a 25-year driver, has seen his salary collapse by 90% and now earns only $3 per day.

“I want to stop,” the 58-year-old remarked, “but I am old and no one will hire me for anything else.”

“Since April 2020, I haven’t picked up a single tourist.”

In an attempt to keep Covid at bay, Thailand closed its airspace to international planes at that time.

Authorities established a 14-day hotel quarantine once this limitation was lifted, discouraging all but the most determined travelers.

A plan to make it easier to visit the southern holiday island of Phuket, which was launched in July as a first step toward normalcy, drew just tens of thousands of tourists — a drop in the ocean.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha proposed a staged plan for Thailand’s re-opening in an attempt to stop the bleeding in the economy.

Fully vaccinated tourists from more than 40 “low-risk” nations will be able to enter with a negative Covid result beginning November 1, with a retest upon arrival.

A plethora of European countries are included on the list.