Thailand is facing tougher Covid-19 limitations, including a curfew in Bangkok.

As the country confronts a spike of illnesses compounded by the extremely infectious Alpha and Delta forms, almost 10 million individuals were placed under new Covid-19 restrictions and a curfew in Bangkok on Monday.

Thailand has so far documented almost 326,300 cases and 2,711 deaths, with the majority of them occurring during the most recent wave, which began in April.

The outbreak was first discovered at premium Bangkok nightlife clubs frequented by Thai elite and politicians, and has been compounded by a delayed vaccine deployment and insufficient testing capability.

Aside from the capital, nine other provinces that have seen an increase in infections have had tighter restrictions imposed.

In the early hours of Monday, police checkpoints popped up all across Bangkok as a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. went into effect, with officers wearing masks and facial shields stopping automobiles in the heart of the capital.

Residents are not allowed to meet in groups of more than five individuals, and public transportation will be shut down starting at 9 p.m.

Supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, and electronics stores in malls will be able to remain open, while other businesses will be forced to close.

The administration of Prayut Chan-O-Cha has come under fire for its handling of the epidemic, from vaccine management and procurement to haphazardly enforcing guidelines to stop the spread of Covid, and Thais are outraged at the latest restrictions.

“The government opted to impose a lockdown, but there are no compensatory measures for the people,” said Arphawan Larangam, a restaurant owner.

Some argue that the movement limitations should have been implemented sooner, before the population was hit by the new extremely contagious strains.

“Everything the government does is so slow. If they had wanted to implement a lockdown, they should have done so far sooner,” Jit, a university student, remarked.

Poor groups have been impacted the worst by the virus, particularly those living in Bangkok’s slums, where social separation is impossible.

Last week, lengthy queues of people queued to be swabbed at two free testing clinics, with local media showing individuals sleeping under a tollway in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district – home to the city’s largest slum – while they awaited negative results before returning home to their families.