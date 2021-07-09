Thailand imposes a nightly curfew across a large swath of the country as a COVID restriction.

As an additional COVID-19 limitation, Thailand is imposing a nocturnal curfew for a huge part of the Southeast Asian country in order to reduce escalating incidence of infections and deaths.

According to the Associated Press, the curfew will take effect on Monday for inhabitants of Bangkok and five bordering provinces, as well as four southern provinces. From 9 p.m. until 4 a.m., residents will be required to remain indoors. A ban on meetings of more than five individuals, as well as unnecessary travel, are among the other restrictions.

After health officials confirmed 9,276 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths on Friday, Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said the limits would be reconsidered in two weeks.

Since June 28, residents in the greater Bangkok area have been subjected to restaurant restrictions and can only purchase takeaway. Between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., public transportation will be shut down, as will the curfew. Except for a few vital enterprises, shopping centers will remain closed.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Thailand’s government imposed limitations for the capital and nine other districts on Friday in an effort to stem the rising number of cases and deaths caused by a coronavirus outbreak that began in early April.

Shopping centers in the greater Bangkok area will be closed, with the exception of supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, takeaway food, cellphone sales and repair, and vaccination facilities, which must all close by 8 p.m., which is also the closing hour for public parks.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., convenience stores must close, as must beauty salons and massage parlors. It is definitely recommended to work from home. Schools will close, and only online study would be permitted.

The limits were imposed as the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reached new highs, fueled by the spread of the more virulent Delta form and a delayed vaccination campaign blamed on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-poor ocha’s government’s planning.

Since the pandemic began last year, there have been 317,506 cases, according to health officials. The number of people who died increased by 2,534. Since the beginning of April, more than 90% of the cases and deaths have occurred.

Prayuth announced on Friday that he will forego his official monthly pay of 125,590 baht ($3,860) in order to pursue his dream. This is a condensed version of the information.