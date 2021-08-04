Thailand has banned sunscreens that harm coral reefs.

Thailand’s marine national parks banned sunscreens containing chemicals that harm coral reefs on Wednesday.

Millions of visitors visit the kingdom’s sandy beaches every year, but concerns are rising that the lotions they use to protect themselves from the tropical sun are hurting delicate, slow-growing corals.

An edict prohibiting the use of lotions containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor, or butylparaben in Thailand’s maritime national parks took effect on Wednesday.

The chemicals “degrade coral reefs, harm coral larvae, impede their reproductive system, and induce coral reef bleaching,” according to the release.

Thailand joins the Pacific island of Palau and the US state of Hawaii in enacting similar restrictions.

Violations can result in a punishment of up to 100,000 Thai baht ($3,000), though officials haven’t indicated how they’ll enforce the prohibition.

The pandemic has destroyed Thailand’s major tourism economy, with the government imposing tight entrance restrictions as part of its efforts to combat the infection.