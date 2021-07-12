Thailand approves the use of an AstraZeneca COVID vaccine booster to those who have received a Chinese vaccination.

Thailand’s health officials stated Monday that anyone who received China’s Sinovac vaccine might obtain the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The National Committee on Communicable Diseases approved booster doses for front-line medical personnel who received two Sinovac shots after a nurse died of COVID-19 on Saturday after being fully vaccinated with Sinovac in May, according to the Associated Press. Thailand’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that 618 out of 677,348 medical personnel who were properly vaccinated with Sinovac tested positive for COVID-19.

Other citizens who had one dose of Sinovac can take AstraZeneca as a second dose, according to Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The announcement comes as the Southeast Asian nation has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections since April, owing to the more virulent delta form initially discovered in India. Bangkok and a few other provinces were placed under new lockdown restrictions on Monday, including a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., as the country recorded 8,656 new illnesses and 80 deaths.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Thailand now has 345,027 verified cases and 2,791 confirmed deaths since the outbreak began last year. Since early April, more over 90% of the cases and 95% of the deaths have occurred.

The majority of cases are concentrated in Bangkok and surrounding regions, as well as the country’s four southernmost provinces. Because of the rapid increase of cases, hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are in short supply, pushing authorities to enable patients to isolate at home or in community centers.

Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, the head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Center, said last week that a study he helped conduct found that Sinovac was less effective at fighting the delta variant and that a booster dose of AstraZeneca would improve its efficacy, while two doses of AstraZeneca would be even better.

Another health professional has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Around 12.57 million vaccine doses have been provided in the country, with 9.3 million people, or little over 13% of the population, receiving at least one shot. By the end of the year, the government hopes to have administered 100 million pills to 50 million individuals.

Thailand produces AstraZeneca, but not in sufficient quantities to meet demand, and. This is a condensed version of the information.