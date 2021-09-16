Thai lawmakers vote on a law prohibiting torture and enforced disappearances.

After years of delay and outcry from rights groups, Thai lawmakers handed preliminary approval to a bill outlawing torture and forced disappearances on Thursday.

Activists have long accused authorities of state-sanctioned kidnappings and torture, with the UN estimating that more than 80 people have gone missing since 1980.

The offenses are not currently recognized by the kingdom’s criminal law, but rogue state officials convicted under the new legislation will face lengthy prison sentences.

The draft bill passed its first reading in parliament on Thursday, but it is unclear when MPs will revisit it or when it will take effect.

“After a year and a half of waiting for the draft bill, this is considered a first success,” opposition Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome told local media.

“Torture and kidnapping cases have grown in importance, and the parliament has committed to pursue them.”

The legislation took a long time to pass – the cabinet approved the revisions in 2016, and the bills sat on the legislative agenda for years.

Since a military takeover in 2014, nine Thai individuals have gone missing in neighboring countries, including two whose bodies were dumped in the Mekong River after being kidnapped in Laos in 2018.

Wanchalearm Satsaksit, a notable Thai campaigner, was taken off the street in the Cambodian city Phnom Penh last year and has not been seen since.

The vote occurred just weeks after video of a narcotics suspect being suffocated with plastic bags during a police interrogation was leaked, thrusting police violence into the spotlight.

Thailand signed the United Nations Convention on Enforced Disappearances in 2012, but has yet to ratify it.

Human Rights Watch claimed Thailand’s authorities “engage in tactics that encourage torture and enforced disappearances, such as the use of secret detention by anti-narcotics units and secret military detention of national security detainees” in its annual report for 2021.