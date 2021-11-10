Thai Court Rules That Protest Speeches Were an Attempt to Overthrow the Monarchy.

A top Thai court ruled on Wednesday that three protest leaders’ remarks asking for royal reforms constituted an attempt to destroy the country’s monarchy, potentially opening the path for treason charges against them.

Thailand’s super-rich royal family exerts great power in society and is protected from public scrutiny and criticism by draconian royal defamation laws that entail prison penalties of up to 15 years per accusation.

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, often known as “Rung,” handed out a list of ten requests during huge street protests in August last year, including more transparency in royal finances and the repeal of lese-majeste laws.

At the Thammasat University event, two other protest organizers, lawyer Anon Numpa and Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, gave provocative speeches that pushed the boundaries of free speech in Thailand.

The Thai Constitutional Court concluded on Wednesday that the speeches are intended to “overthrow the constitutional monarchy.”

“If we let the first, second, and third defendants and their networks to continue in this manner, it will not be long until the constitutional monarchy is overthrown,” stated judge Chiranit Havanond.

The speeches constituted a “abuse of rights and freedoms that endangered the state’s security,” according to the court.

According to Judge Wiroon Sangtian, changing the royal defamation statute “would lead the monarchy to an unrespected status and may cause dissent among the people.”

According to Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch, the verdict effectively prohibits any agitation for monarchy reform.

“Any action advocating monarchy reform is unlawful,” he told AFP. “That means individuals will be prosecuted.”

“Another concern is that it opens the door to more serious allegations, such as treason, which is punishable by death.”

Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, said the decision was not unexpected.

He told AFP, “The monarchy is sacred and unassailable.” “As a result, the political situation will become increasingly tense.” Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932, but the country’s democracy has been marred by military coups, the most recent of which occurred in 2014.

The palace’s and military’s continued power was a main target of the student-led protests that erupted in Bangkok late last year.

At the height of the protests, tens of thousands flocked to the streets, but scores of protestors and their leaders are now facing several criminal accusations, including royal defamation.