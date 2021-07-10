Thai Artist Honors Fallen Anime Heroes with Imaginary Deaths, Real Grief

Portraits of dozens of anime characters line the wall of a Bangkok gallery, each with a modest altar for admirers to place flowers – a homage to imaginary heroes who died too soon.

The 2D Afterlife exhibit features 50 of these works by artist Jinnipha Nivasabut, who wanted to express her grief at the deaths of her favorite characters from popular shows and manga series.

The central goal, according to the 22-year-old anime fan, is to “examine the issue of why the deaths of these imaginary characters may have such an impact on real people.”

She painted the slain heroes with the realism of stately oil portraits, rather than the comic flair of anime.

“These characters appear to me as actual people in my memory. They’re like members of my family, therefore I tried to make these characters look as natural as possible,” she explained.

Japanese anime and manga are extremely popular in Thailand, with regular gatherings in pre-pandemic Bangkok attracting large audiences of cosplayers.

Jinnipha stated that she wants her work to serve as a participatory experience for both herself and the enormous fan following that supports each series.

Flowers and Fanta soda drinks — traditional Thai tributes to the dead – can be placed on a small ledge that serves as an altar beneath each photo.

Sasha Braus, a beloved character from the cult-favorite Attack on Titan manga, had a potato left on her shelf, a nod to her show’s food obsession, which earned her the moniker “Potato Girl.”

“They knew she liked potatoes, so one of them came here and put it on the shelf for her,” said gallery visitor Kullanit Assawawongkasem, 19, who added that when the character was slain, she was “devastated.”

“Seeing these portraits, especially of Sasha,” she remarked, “doesn’t exactly make me sad.”

The exhibition, which is being held at Palette Artspace in Bangkok, will close on August 3rd.

